Can you read Neil Mitchell’s handwriting?

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Can you read Neil Mitchell’s handwriting?

There are concerns we are losing the art of handwriting.

The proliferation of computers, tablets and phones has led to children writing less than previous generations.

Neil Mitchell wrote “The Quick Brown Fox Jumped Over The Lazy Dog” on a bit of paper, pictured above.

So did Heidi Murphy.

Malcolm Elliott, the President of the Australian Primary Principals Association, sent his own writing in after speaking about the issue with Neil Mitchell.

Several listeners then sent in pictures of their writing.

BELOW: Olga’s writing!

BELOW: Kane’s cheeky submission!

BELOW: Paul sent this one in!

BELOW: Maria sent this one in!

BELOW: Renee’s submission!

BELOW: Kerry sent this one in after seeing Neil’s writing!

Neil Mitchell
News
