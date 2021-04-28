Canadian astronaut pays touching tribute to Apollo 11 pilot Michael Collins

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted the spaceship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made the first steps on the moon in 1969, has died.

Mr Collins died after a battle with cancer.

He was 90.

Canadian astronaut, Chris Hadfield, joined Ross and Russel to pay tribute to Mr Collins, who he says “inspired my whole life”.

I am so sad that Mike Collins has passed away. He inspired my whole life with his grace, humility, and amazing accomplishments – a superb man. Godspeed, Mike. pic.twitter.com/4IoINdV2Pz — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) April 28, 2021

“He was just the type of person that I think everyone should model themselves after — hugely accomplished, gracious and humble about it and a long life, well lived,” Mr Hadfield said.

“The book he wrote, which was called Carrying The Fire, was just so illuminating and inspiring to me as a teenager.”

Image: Corbis via Getty Images