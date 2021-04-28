3AW
Canadian astronaut pays touching tribute to Apollo 11 pilot Michael Collins

35 mins ago
Article image for Canadian astronaut pays touching tribute to Apollo 11 pilot Michael Collins

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted the spaceship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made the first steps on the moon in 1969, has died.

Mr Collins died after a battle with cancer.

He was 90.

Canadian astronaut, Chris Hadfield, joined Ross and Russel to pay tribute to Mr Collins, who he says “inspired my whole life”.

“He was just the type of person that I think everyone should model themselves after — hugely accomplished, gracious and humble about it and a long life, well lived,” Mr Hadfield said.

“The book he wrote, which was called Carrying The Fire, was just so illuminating and inspiring to me as a teenager.”

Press PLAY below for Mr Hadfield’s full chat

Image: Corbis via Getty Images

