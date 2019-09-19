Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exposed in ‘brownface’ scandal

Progressive Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been exposed wearing “brownface” at a party in 2001.

Mr Trudeau apologised after the picture of him at an “Arabian Nights” themed party emerged.

It couldn’t come at a worse time for the Canadian leader, with the nation’s election campaign kicking off this week.

“I’ve got to admit, I do like it when people who lecture others about how progressive and ‘woke’ they are get caught out like this,” Tom Elliott said on Thursday.

He spoke about the scandal with Dr Matt Kerby, senior lecturer in the School of Politics and International Relations at ANU.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive