Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins second term

Justin Trudeau will serve a second term as prime minister, but his centre-left Liberal Party will become a minority government.

While Mr Trudeau has won the election, he has experienced a significant drop in popularity since his landslide victory in 2015.

He has come under scrutiny after images of him posing in “brown face” emerged during the lead up to the election.

But Ian Austen, Canada correspondent at The New York Times, said it’s another scandal which has caused Mr Trudeau’s popularity to wane.

“The black face, it didn’t really seem to move the polls, any way, at all,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

A convoluted corruption scandal caused Mr Trudeau’s popularity to plummet.

“A company was accused of corruption, Trudeau introduced a new law where they pay a big fine and not be convicted criminally and then they could still do government business and not go out of business, taking away about 9000 or 10,000 jobs,” Mr Austen said.

“I don’t think most people understood it but it just made everything smell bad.”

The Liberal party is forecast to win 157 seats, down from 184 in the last election.

The party needs 170 seats to hold a parliamentary majority.

The Conservatives are expected to win 122 seats.

