Canadian province to ban religious symbols at work
The Canadian province of Quebec has introduced laws to ban religious symbols at work.
No catholic cross necklaces, no turbans, no Islamic garments.
Tom Elliott found it astonishing, given Canada’s usually progressive politics.
He spoke with religious freedom guru Luke Beck from Monash University, who pointed out Quebec (the French-speaking province of Canada) largely followed France.
It has a similar law.
