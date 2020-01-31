3AW
Canberrans can now use and possess cannabis under ACT’s new laws

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Today, personal possession of cannabis officially became legal in Canberra after the bill was passed in September of last year.

President of the Australian Drug Law Reform Foundation, Dr. Alex Wodak, confirmed Canberrans can now possess up to 50 grams of cannabis and grow two plants per person.

“For now, people can only grow it for their own use,” explained Dr Wodak.

“Ultimately, I hope there will be commercial availability that is heavily regulated.

Interestingly, these laws won’t impact criminal offences for the large-scale cultivation of cannabis, or the supply of cannabis and cannabis seeds.

As for if other states should get on board, Dr Wodak remarked, “the sooner the better”.

