‘Cancel culture’ is Macquarie Dictionary’s word of the year… but what is it?

‘Cancel culture’ has beaten ‘thicc’ to become Macquarie Media’s 2019 word of the year.

But what is it?

Senior Editor of the Macquarie Dictionary, Victoria Morgan, explained the growing cultural phenomenon to Ross and John.

“It’s something that I think all of us have seen numerous times over the past year or two,” she said.

“Effectively, it’s a boycott or withdrawal of any support from the public for a public figure that’s perceived to have said or done something not so good.”

Cancel culture differs from a boycott as it focuses on the speed of online responses.

“With social media these days and the pile on phenomenon, things are happening so quickly,” Ms Morgan said.

“The public outrage is sort of demanding action.

“We’re seeing sponsors leaving people or shows, we’re seeing radio stations not play musician’s music.

“It’s based on cancelling or wiping someone out.”

Image: JGI/Jamie Grill