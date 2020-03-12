3AW
CANCELLED: Australian F1 Grand Prix called off

4 hours ago
Ross and John

The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix has been cancelled.

Formula 1 confirmed the news just after 10am.


The news comes after Premier Dan Andrews, speaking from COAG in Sydney, confirmed at 9am that crowds were banned from the event “on public health grounds”.

But he said the race itself may go ahead without spectators.

“I’ll leave it up to Grand Prix officials,” he said.

The announcement was made after hours of speculation, while fans started lining up to enter the venue.

The situation escalated last night when leading F1 team McLaren withdrew after a team member tested positive to coronavirus.

It is understood several teams do not want to continue.

3AW Breakfast’s Ross and John broadcasted from the studio, rather than trackside as was planned, when the BBC reported early this morning that the race had already been cancelled.

Leading Formula 1 journalist Chris Medland told 3AW only a “massive U-turn” would see the race continue.

“As far as I understand it has been cancelled. We’re still awaiting official confirmation of that,” he told Ross and John

“From every source I’ve spoken to, after discussion late into the night into the early hours of this morning,  it looks like it’s going to be off.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Medland with Ross and John

