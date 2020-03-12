CANCELLED: Australian F1 Grand Prix called off

The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix has been cancelled.

Formula 1 confirmed the news just after 10am.

Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled pic.twitter.com/rHbc7hlNvH — Formula 1 (@F1) March 12, 2020



The news comes after Premier Dan Andrews, speaking from COAG in Sydney, confirmed at 9am that crowds were banned from the event “on public health grounds”.

But he said the race itself may go ahead without spectators.

“I’ll leave it up to Grand Prix officials,” he said.

The announcement was made after hours of speculation, while fans started lining up to enter the venue.

No one’s told the fans there will be no fans at the #AusGP this weekend. So, instead, they’re like cattle all nice and close to each other. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Oww8YxO7MR — Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) March 12, 2020

“Someone needs to be taking leadership this morning, and telling us whether the event is cancelled or not,” Ross opines. “And it’s probably the state government who needs to be telling us.” https://t.co/mbCCKGBkPI — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) March 12, 2020

The situation escalated last night when leading F1 team McLaren withdrew after a team member tested positive to coronavirus.

BREAKING: McLaren Racing has withdrawn from this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne. A team member has tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/qxYesMCOtK — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) March 12, 2020

It is understood several teams do not want to continue.

3AW Breakfast’s Ross and John broadcasted from the studio, rather than trackside as was planned, when the BBC reported early this morning that the race had already been cancelled.

We’re on air early, don’t check your clocks, we are just trying to work out if the Australian Grand Prix has officially been cancelled. — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) March 12, 2020

Leading Formula 1 journalist Chris Medland told 3AW only a “massive U-turn” would see the race continue.

“As far as I understand it has been cancelled. We’re still awaiting official confirmation of that,” he told Ross and John

“From every source I’ve spoken to, after discussion late into the night into the early hours of this morning, it looks like it’s going to be off.”

