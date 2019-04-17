Cancer con-artist Belle Gibson ordered back in court

Cancer con-artist Belle Gibson has been ordered back to court.

The Melbourne woman has been asked to explain why she’s yet to pay a $410,000 penalty for duping Australians that she was a cancer survivor.

She has has been summoned to appear before the Federal Court next month for an examination of her financial situation.

The fraudulent wellness guru will be grilled on May 14 following her failure to pay the penalty imposed in 2017 for breaching consumer law.

Gibson falsely claimed she had brain cancer and that she healed herself with natural remedies.

She then lied about making charity donations with profits from her app and book sales.