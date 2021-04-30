3AW
Cancer Council backs Biden’s ban on menthol cigarettes

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Cancer Council backs Biden’s ban on menthol cigarettes

The Cancer Council has thrown its support behind Joe Biden’s proposed ban on menthol cigarettes in the United States.

They want the Australian government to do the same.

“We have really strong evidence proving that flavouring agents, such as menthol, attract new smokers and make it more difficult for addicted smokers to quit,” Libby Jardine, Chair of Cancer Council Australia’s Tobacco Issues Committee, told 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
