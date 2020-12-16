3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Cancer Council warns Aussies to..

Cancer Council warns Aussies to avoid popular sunscreen products

5 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Cancer Council warns Aussies to avoid popular sunscreen products

The Cancer Council is urging Australians to avoid using aerosol sunscreens.

The warning comes after a Queensland University of Technology study has found it’s “difficult, if not impossible” to get adequate sun protection from the products.

Researchers found nine popular aerosol sunscreens required more than a minute of constant application to be effective.

National Skin Cancer Committee chair at Cancer Council Australia, Heather Walker, urged people to use cream or lotion sunscreen instead.

“We’re really concerned that people aren’t getting the protection they need,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard.

“We recommend seven teaspoons for full body application.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332