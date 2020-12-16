Cancer Council warns Aussies to avoid popular sunscreen products

The Cancer Council is urging Australians to avoid using aerosol sunscreens.

The warning comes after a Queensland University of Technology study has found it’s “difficult, if not impossible” to get adequate sun protection from the products.

Researchers found nine popular aerosol sunscreens required more than a minute of constant application to be effective.

National Skin Cancer Committee chair at Cancer Council Australia, Heather Walker, urged people to use cream or lotion sunscreen instead.

“We’re really concerned that people aren’t getting the protection they need,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard.

“We recommend seven teaspoons for full body application.”

Press PLAY below for more.