A candle collection has been created to remind those working from home about the “smells of the office”.

Eau d’Office offers up scents like “warm 96-page deck left on the printer” and “afternoon rush at the coffee bar” among others.

“Some of our scents have taken a year to make,” candle maker Angela Ceberano explained on 3AW Drive.

