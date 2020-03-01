Canine coronavirus: Greyhounds entering Victoria to be isolated amid outbreak

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

All greyhounds arriving in Victoria will be isolated as the industry moves to prevent the spread of canine coronavirus.

This morning the Rumour File heard a Geelong greyhound establishment has been shut down temporarily following an outbreak.

Greyhound Racing Victoria has confirmed one premises has been closed due to an outbreak of the disease, which causes colds, vomiting and diarrhoea in dogs.

All greyhounds entering the state must be isolated, along with any dogs currently in Victoria who are showing signs of the virus or who have had contact with affected dogs.

Canine coronavirus has been an active disease in Australia for some time, and other Australian states have experienced outbreaks this year.

Humans cannot get coronavirus from dogs, and the disease is not fatal to infected canines.