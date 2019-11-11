Canned: A Melbourne council has stopped recycling — again

FIRST ON 3AW BREAKFAST

At least one Melbourne council has hit another recycling hurdle, Ross and John have revealed.

Hobsons Bay council last night told residents their recycling would be sent to landfill for the rest of the week starting today.

The council, which includes suburbs such as Williamstown, Altona and Newport, says its interim contractor, Cleanaway, has advised of a “capacity issue across Melbourne”.

It’s not clear if other councils have been impacted.

Hobsons Bay council has urged residents to store recycling for this week only.

“This is a temporary situation only so we ask that you hold back your recycling for your subsequent collection, if possible,” they council said on social media.