The Captain Cook statue at St Kilda has been vandalised again.

3AW Drive was alerted to the defacing on Thursday.

Port Phillip Mayor Dick Gross said it happened on Wednesday night and had since been removed.

He said graffiti cost his council $330,000 last year.

“I understand people have different views about Captain Cook and that’s OK, but we urge people not to deface property,” Cr Gross said.