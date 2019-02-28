‘Captain’s call’: Former ABC heavyweight slams Ita Buttrose appointment

A former ABC journalist, broadcaster and board representative has slammed the appointment of Ita Buttrose as the new chair of the national broadcaster.

Scott Morrison made the announcement this morning, despite the fact Ms Buttrose skipped the nomination process in what Neil Mitchell called a ‘captain’s call’ by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Quentin Dempster told Neil it’s a patronage appointment.

“I think there’ll be some objection (from staff) to the method of her appointment,” he said.

“There’s an objection because ScoMo and Mitch Fifield have completely ignored the publicly advertised process.

“The point of the selection process was to put the ABC above political interference.”

