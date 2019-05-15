Car ban: The radical plan to revamp one of the CBD’s last eyesores

Two city blocks along Elizabeth Street will be closed to cars in a plan to transform one of the last eyesores of Melbourne CBD, acting Lord Mayor has told 3AW Breakfast.

Cars and trucks would be prohibited from entering parts of Elizabeth Street as part of a major makeover to make it more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists.

Vehicles would be banned between La Trobe and Little Lonsdale streets, and Little Bourke and Bourke streets under a long-term strategy being considered by the City of Melbourne.

As per a previous proposal, cars will also be kept out of the eastern side of Elizabeth St between Flinders Lane and Flinders St.

“This first phase of work will happen over the next six years,” Arron Wood told Ross and John.

“It will be much safer for people using trams and pedestrians.

“There’s no loss of parking either, it’s good for all city users.”

The state opposition says a plan to ban cars from parts of Elizabeth Street is an attack on motorists.

Click PLAY to hear the full plans from acting Lord Mayor Arron Wood