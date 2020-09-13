Car clocked at 170km/h on the wrong side of the road comes ‘within an inch’ of hitting motorists

Two men in an allegedly stolen car have hit speeds of up to 170 kilometres an hour while driving into oncoming traffic during a pursuit in Melbourne’s west.

Police first spotted speeding blue Ford sedan on the Western Freeway near Bacchus Marsh at about 10.15pm last night.

The offenders hit speeds of about 170 kilometres an hour while crossing onto the wrong side of the road, forcing innocent motorists to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said there were a number of narrow misses.

“Civilian cars and a couple of B-double trucks on the freeway … were within an inch of being in a collision,” she told Ross and Russel.

Police successfully deployed stop sticks before two men, aged 28 and 35, were arrested at Melton.

Police allege both men were on bail at the time.

The 35-year-old Melton man has been charged with reckless conduct endanger serious injury, conduct endangering life, commit indictable offence while on bail, manner dangerous, speed dangerous, recklessly drive while being pursued by police and other traffic offences.

The 28-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle has been charged with theft of motor car and commit indictable offence while on bail.

Both men have also been fined $1652 for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s restrictions.

They remain in custody and will face court today at Sunshine.

Anyone with information or dash cam is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au