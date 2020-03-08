3AW
Horse rider killed after being struck by car near Geelong

2 hours ago
Nine radio

A stablehand linked to Melbourne Cup winning trainer Danny O’Brien has died after he was struck by a car at Connewarre this morning.

A car travelling on Thirteenth Beach Road is believed to have collided with the stablehand, who was riding a horse trained by Danny O’Brien, at 6.45am this morning.

The man, aged in his early 30s, died at the scene.

The driver of the car and the horse sustained minor injuries.

Emergency services and Worksafe are on the scene.

Thirteenth Beach Road is closed between Blackrock Road and Ewing Blyth Drive.

The death brings the number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year to 48.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at rimestoppersvic.com.au

 

