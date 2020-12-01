3AW
Car enthusiast reunited with rare stolen vehicle thanks to a 3AW listener

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
A car enthusiast who was devastated after his rare Triumph TR5 was stolen has been reunited with his beloved vehicle thanks to a 3AW listener.

Ross called Neil Mitchell two weeks ago to report the stolen car and make a plea for anyone who had seen it to contact police.

Joan heard the call.

So when she spotted the car in Bayswater last Friday, she phoned police.

Ross said he’s “more than grateful”.

“It was like a tonne of bricks taken off my shoulders,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Neil Mitchell
