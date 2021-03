The Monash Freeway is closed citybound following a nasty smash.

3AW Drive was alerted to the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

A car flipped between Huntingdale and Warrigal roads.

At this stage, it’s unclear if anybody has been injured.

Motorists are being advised to exit at the “earliest” opportunity, using the Princes Highway, Waverley or High Street roads instead.

Picture: VicTraffic