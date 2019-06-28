Advertisement
Car flips on Exhibition Street in the CBD
A man has been arrested after a car flipped in the CBD.
The car struck a tree on Exhibition Street, between Collins and Little Collins streets, on Friday.
Police were quickly on scene.
The passenger of the car was released without charge.
The driver is currently assisting police with matters unrelated to the crash.
Exhibition St closed outbound between a Collins and Little Collins with a car flipped on its roof.
No other cars involved. Police asking “did anyone see this happen?” They seem perplexed too. @3AW693 @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/ZEykAf3esr
— Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) June 28, 2019