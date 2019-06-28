3AW
Car flips on Exhibition Street in the CBD

4 hours ago
Word On The Street

A man has been arrested after a car flipped in the CBD.

The car struck a tree on Exhibition Street, between Collins and Little Collins streets, on Friday.

Police were quickly on scene.

The passenger of the car was released without charge.

The driver is currently assisting police with matters unrelated to the crash.

