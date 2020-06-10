3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Car overturns during school pick..

Car overturns during school pick up in Brighton East

8 hours ago
Word on the street
Word On The Street

A car has overturned during school pick up at an elite private school in Melbourne’s east.

Phyllis told 3AW’s Tom Elliott about the incident outside Haileybury College in Brighton East.

She said the accident happened in an area used by parents to pick up and drop off students.

“A car has overturned actually, just at the roundabout where you pick up the kids,” she said.

“I couldn’t even understand how they can tip right over. The wheels are up in the air!”

Paramedics were called to the crash at 3.10pm.

A woman aged in her 30s has been taken to The Alfred Hospital “with what appears to be a medical condition”.

Press PLAY below for Phyllis’s call.

Word on the street
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332