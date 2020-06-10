Car overturns during school pick up in Brighton East

A car has overturned during school pick up at an elite private school in Melbourne’s east.

Phyllis told 3AW’s Tom Elliott about the incident outside Haileybury College in Brighton East.

She said the accident happened in an area used by parents to pick up and drop off students.

“A car has overturned actually, just at the roundabout where you pick up the kids,” she said.

“I couldn’t even understand how they can tip right over. The wheels are up in the air!”

Paramedics were called to the crash at 3.10pm.

A woman aged in her 30s has been taken to The Alfred Hospital “with what appears to be a medical condition”.

