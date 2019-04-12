Car ploughs into fence, forces KFC drive-thru shutdown

Drive-thru chicken was off the menu at a KFC in Melbourne’s east on Friday afternoon.

A car crashed through a fence at KFC Burwood, forcing its drive-thru service to close.

Caller Peter told 3AW Drive customers were “giving up” going through the line after noticing the overhanging vehicle.

“I think someone confused their accelerator and brake,” he told Tom Elliott.

“The customer car park is above the drive-thru driveway.

“It’s a bit precarious – if it went any further it probably would have tipped over.

“It’s on a bit of a knife’s edge.”

