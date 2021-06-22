Car stereotypes: What Aussies assume about motorists based on the vehicle they drive

A new survey has revealed some quirky insights about motorists’ habits and how Australians perceive other drivers.

Carsales.com.au’s ‘Car Truths’ survey suggests Australians think Kia drivers are the clumsiest on our roads, with those surveyed saying they’re the motorists most likely to hit the curb when reverse parking or drive off with something on the roof.

Meanwhile, Holden drivers are perceived to be most likely to have a potty mouth or pick their noses.

Those surveyed believe Toyota drivers are most likely to leave a note if they accidentally sideswipe someone.

Vehicle cleanliness is perceived to be a top priority for classic car and sports car drivers.

Ross and Russel asked motoring expert Steve Pizzati which assumptions he thinks are true, and which he disagrees with.

Press PLAY below to hear what Steve Pizzati thinks of the survey results

Image: carsales.com.au