3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Car stereotypes: What Aussies assume..

Car stereotypes: What Aussies assume about motorists based on the vehicle they drive

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Car stereotypes: What Aussies assume about motorists based on the vehicle they drive

A new survey has revealed some quirky insights about motorists’ habits and how Australians perceive other drivers.

Carsales.com.au’s ‘Car Truths’ survey suggests Australians think Kia drivers are the clumsiest on our roads, with those surveyed saying they’re the motorists most likely to hit the curb when reverse parking or drive off with something on the roof.

Meanwhile, Holden drivers are perceived to be most likely to have a potty mouth or pick their noses.

Those surveyed believe Toyota drivers are most likely to leave a note if they accidentally sideswipe someone.

Vehicle cleanliness is perceived to be a top priority for classic car and sports car drivers.

Ross and Russel asked motoring expert Steve Pizzati which assumptions he thinks are true, and which he disagrees with.

Press PLAY below to hear what Steve Pizzati thinks of the survey results

Image: carsales.com.au

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332