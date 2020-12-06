3AW
Car thief flees after finding woman in the back of stolen vehicle

12 hours ago
Police have released CCTV footage after a vehicle was stolen with an elderly passenger still sitting in the back.

Investigators have been told the couple was delivering newspapers along Mary Street, Richmond last Thursday morning.

The 70-year-old driver got out and an unknown male got into his Kia sports wagon and took off.

The car thief drove a short distance before apologising to the 70-year-old woman in the back and fleeing on foot through a nearby park.

It’s the second time the woman has been in the back of a car stolen during the morning newspaper delivery run.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist police with their investigation is urged to contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

