A car has veered off the Princes Freeway and into a creek at Avalon.

3AW Drive was alerted to the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services have confirmed they responded to the incident just before 4pm.

The driver of the car and sole occupant, a woman aged in her 50s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for observation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.