Car wedged inside football club after unsuccessful ram raid
FIRST with ROSS AND JOHN
Police are investigating after a football club in Frankston South was ram raided this morning.
The offenders reversed a stolen car through the doors of the club on the corner of Sages and Baxter-Tooradin roads at about 5.45am.
The car became wedged inside the football club, and the offenders fled on foot.
It’s not believed anything was stolen.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au