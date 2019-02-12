Car with three-year-old boy asleep in the back seat stolen in Craigieburn

A car, with a three-year-old child asleep in the back seat, has been stolen from an address in Melbourne’s outer north.

The silver Mitsubishi Outlander was taken from outside a business in Hamilton Street, Craigieburn at 10pm last night, with a three-year-old boy was asleep in a booster seat in the back.

The offender drove the car for about three minutes before abandoning it in Cimberwood Drive, and the child was reunited with his family.

The offender jumped into a light-coloured hatchback driven by another person and the pair was last seen driving south on Cimberwood Drive at about 10.20pm.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time.

4-year-old Rhonin was found crying inside a car at Craigieburn overnight after a thief stole his parent’s SUV while he was asleep inside. His dad was metres away while the engine was still running. The bandit dumped the vehicle around the corner. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/D2ZDXHOJ8q — Sam Cucchiara (@SamCucchiara9) February 12, 2019

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au