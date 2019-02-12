3AW
Car with three-year-old boy asleep in the back seat stolen in Craigieburn

12/02/2019
Neil Mitchell

A car, with a three-year-old child asleep in the back seat, has been stolen from an address in Melbourne’s outer north.

The silver Mitsubishi Outlander was taken from outside a business in Hamilton Street, Craigieburn at 10pm last night, with a three-year-old boy was asleep in a booster seat in the back.

The offender drove the car for about three minutes before abandoning it in Cimberwood Drive, and the child was reunited with his family.

The offender jumped into a light-coloured hatchback driven by another person and the pair was last seen driving south on Cimberwood Drive at about 10.20pm.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

