Caravan company goes into administration

7 hours ago
Word On The Street

BDO has been appointed as Voluntary Administrators of the Aussie Adventure Caravans Group.

3AW Drive was alerted to this news on Monday.

Phil said he’d recently bought a Kokoda brand caravan.

3AW Drive confirmed representatives of BDO had taken over.

This includes retail businesses Aussie Adventure Caravan, Downunder RV Australia, Townsville RVS and Coffs Harbour RVs.

The administrators are undertaking an urgent Expression of Interest campaign to identify any parties who may be interested in acquiring the Group’s business.

