Caravan parks backflip on ban on Melburnians from coronavirus ‘hot spots’

A Great Ocean Road caravan park chain has backflipped on a decision to ban guests from Victoria’s so-called coronavirus hot spots.

The Rumour File this morning broke the news that the Foreshore Caravan Park chain, which operates parks in Lorne, Torquay and Anglesea, was cancelling long-standing bookings and refusing bookings from the council areas identified by the Victorian Government.

“We will not be lifting these restrictions until the Victorian Government advises that community transmission in these areas is under control,” the business’s website read.

Gary, who owns a site at Anglesea, was furious.

“I pay nearly $7000 a year and can’t get down there!” he told Ross and John.

“I am absolutely fuming about this.”

This afternoon, the caravan park chain reversed the decision, after Victoria’s Chief Health Officer said residents in hot spots who are well “absolutely can” travel.

“We have now updated our decision based on advice from the Chief Health Officer and will welcome all guests, including our Twelve Month Permit holders back into our parks,” an updated statement on the business’s website reads.

“But please remember, if you feel unwell you should stay at home. If you have symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19), however mild, you should get tested. It’s up to all of us to make this work.”

Following Gary’s story, several listeners rang into Ross and John to detail more examples of caravan parks cancelling their holidays.

