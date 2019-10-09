3AW
Carlton car-jacking attempt: Desperate thief filmed in action

3 hours ago
Macquarie National News

Footage has emerged of the moment a Melbourne motorist fought off a desperate thief and would-be car-jacker at a petrol station.

The victim, 33, was driving out of the Carlton service station about 8.30pm on June 6 when the offender brazenly opened the driver’s door and reached inside.

But the male driver fought back.

The footage shows a tussle ensued before the attacker gave up.

He fled east along Elgin Street towards Nicholson Street as the motorist drove away.

Police believe the offender then robbed a house on Elgin Street about 100m from the service station.

The man is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, aged 35 to 45, about 180cm tall, wearing a black beanie, dark blue jacket, dark pants and white New Balance runners.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

