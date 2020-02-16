Carlton fire: Iconic San Remo Ballroom significantly damaged

Part of Carlton’s San Remo Ballroom has been gutted by fire.

Seen as part of the social fabric of Melbourne’s multicultural heritage, The San Remo Ballroom has been operating as an events space on Carlton’s Nicholson St for more than 50 years, and its history dates back more than 140 years.

But there were fears it was all gone this morning as residents reported smoke billowing from the foyer and the crackling of flames about 3.30am.

Fortunately, fire crews have managed to bring the fire under control before it reached the actual ballroom.

But the damage to the foyer and upper level is significant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Nicholson Street has now reopened to traffic.