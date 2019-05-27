‘Carlton’s heart is soft and rotten’: Listener John pens a loathing poem to Carlton

Listener John has had enough of the Carlton Football club and has sent us this poem to vent his frustrations.

It’s not quite the ‘love letter to football’ we normally receive, but it’s too good not to share.

John, an Essendon supporter, emailed the poem into 3AW Breakfast, have read.

The Carlton Blues sit one from 10

They lost their game this week again

They got rid of Kennedy, Waite and Betts

The little goal sneak as good as it gets.

Weitering is Teetering, Cripps has the yips

Makes it easy to do my footy tips

A coach’s stature’s not important I thought

But Brendon Bolton sure comes up short.

SOS & SOS draw criticism

Is selection based on nepotism

They brought back legend Robert Walls

Even he can’t get them to jump to jump from the stalls.

Bought Micky Malthouse and Daisy Thomas

Neither ever showed any promise

Grab some wood, a knife start whittling soon

And carve yourself a wooden spoon.

Even Pres Logiudice

Has no spell to make them play

Every week they get a spanking

They are so bad they can’t be tanking.

You Hear us coming we’ll be here soon

Was written by a great buffoon

Curnow’s slow he has no pace

The whole blues team’s a huge disgrace.

Another year another failure

Their best crumbing forward sold to South Australia

Bring back Fev and Brett Ratten

Maybe they can make something happen.

Carlton’s heart is soft and rotten

That’s why they sit on the bottom

Their season’s filled with such drama

They should pick up some players from Jacana.

Change your name to aspirin, slow working dope

You have no future

You have no hope.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John’s thoughts as they read it on air