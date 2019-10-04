Carnage on regional roads: One dead, three fighting for life after two serious collisions 

Five people have been treated by paramedics following a serious accident in Mount Moriac, west of Geelong, just after 9am.

Three people are fighting for life following the collision at the intersection of Cape Otway Road and Princes Highway.

Witnesses say a red Toyota hatchback was travelling north on Cape Otway Road and a truck with a semi-trailer was travelling west on Princes Highway prior to the crash.

A woman in her 20s was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with critical head injuries.

Two men were airlifted to The Alfred where they are in a critical condition.

A woman and 6-year-old boy have also been taken by road to University Hospital Geelong in a serious condition.

In a separate incident, a person was killed in a crash at Tyabb on the Mornington Peninsula at 7.30am this morning.

A Toyota Land Cruiser and Hyundai sedan collided on the corner of Tyabb-Tooradin Road and Westernport Highway.

The driver of the Hyundai, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined.

Lives lost on Victorian roads:

2019: 209

Same time in 2018: 154