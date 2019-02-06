Cars alight in large Maribyrnong warehouse fire

More than 60 firefighters have battled a big warehouse fire in Maribyrnong.

MFB crews were first called to the blaze, which is next to Bunnings on Williamsons Road, shortly before 6am.

More than 60 fire fighters attended the scene in the desperate bid to keep the fire contained.

Smoke remains, but the fire is now under control.

There were least three vehicles inside on fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Williamsons Road remains closed, also impacting the Route 82 tram.

