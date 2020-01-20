Cars dangerous Takata airbags to have their registrations cancelled

Victorian motorists whose cars were recalled in the Takata airbag saga, but who are yet to have them replaced, could have their vehicle registrations cancelled.

More than three million vehicles were ordered to have their airbags replaced under the massive recall.

But, despite an extensive campaign encouraging drivers to get their airbags replaced free of charge, there are still 480 cars with potentially deadly Takata alpha airbags on Victorian roads.

BMW, Honda, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan and Toyota vehicles with airbags installed between 2001 and 2004 are among those fitted with the dangerous airbags.

Minister for Road Safety, Jaala Pulford, said motorists will get one more warning before the Department of Transport moves to suspend or cancel their registrations.

“We’re making a last approach to people,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“What we’re going to do is send a letter out this week.

“We are hoping this letter will prompt these people to get their airbags replaced.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: saravuth-photohut/Getty