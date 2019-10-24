Cashless welfare card can be used in brothels

It has been revealed in senate estimates that the cashless welfare card can be used to pay for sex services.

The card, currently being trialled, puts part of a Newstart recipient’s payments onto a debit card that can’t be used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

After being questioned by Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, the Department of Social Services has confirmed that the card can be used in brothels.

Senator McCarthy tells Ross Greenwood the card needs to be questioned.

“People on this card can transfer money to other people on the card so it just has too many faults and flaws.”

Image: Getty/Towfiqu Photography