Casino giant abruptly ‘walks away’ from Crown takeover talks

The world’s second biggest casino operator has abruptly ended takeover talks with Australia’s Crown Resorts overnight.

Las Vegas giant Wynn Resorts reportedly walked away after details of the $10 billion bid were leaked.

Crown’s share price is expected to fall when markets re-open today.

But CommSec’s Tom Piotrowski said it could well be a tactical move by Wynn and the deal could be back on.

“There are obviously tactics involved in these things,” he told 3AW News.

“It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

“There was a stunning rise in Crown shares yesterday.

“They rose by 19 per cent.”

He said other potential suitors could also start circling.