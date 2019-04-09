3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Casino giant abruptly ‘walks away’..

Casino giant abruptly ‘walks away’ from Crown takeover talks

1 hour ago
3aw news

The world’s second biggest casino operator has abruptly ended takeover talks with Australia’s Crown Resorts overnight.

Las Vegas giant Wynn Resorts reportedly walked away after details of the $10 billion bid were leaked.

Crown’s share price is expected to fall when markets re-open today.

But CommSec’s Tom Piotrowski said it could well be a tactical move by Wynn and the deal could be back on.

“There are obviously tactics involved in these things,” he told 3AW News.

“It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

“There was a stunning rise in Crown shares yesterday.

“They rose by 19 per cent.”

He said other potential suitors could also start circling.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332