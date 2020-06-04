Cat Man interview about 50-fan rule becomes unexpectedly heartfelt

The AFL is reportedly investigating whether up to 50 fans could attend games from as soon as July as part of the gradual return from lockdown.

And if that happens, Geelong’s best-known cheer squad member, Cat Man, has no doubt what he’d do if offered a seat.

“I’ll take it, I’ll be there,” he said.

But the man behind the make-up, Troy West, also explained why it simply wouldn’t be the same.

In an interview with 3AW Mornings fill-in host Tony Jones that became unexpectedly moving, Cat Man revealed how he is ”Missing (footy) madly”.

And not just the chance cheer for his beloved Cats.

“It’s a very big social life for a lot of people. People don’t realise, it’s actually a community for a lot of us,” he opened up.

“For that six months of the year that you don’t see your footy family … it’s killing a lot of us, it really is, emotionally.

“It gets a bit sort of depressing, to be honest.”

Click PLAY to hear the full conversation

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)