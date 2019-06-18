CATCH UP | The Beginning of a National Conversation — Roy & HG

You can hear Roy & H.G. on Macquarie Sports Radio (1278AM in Melbourne) every Saturday at 10am

Patriots, pilgrims, punters, sandpaper buffs, nude nuts and bald-headed flogs… pay attention as we begin a National Conversation, hard truths in these soft times.

It’s Bail of the Century, the sticking zings which refuse to budge, cruelly stitching up bowlers no fewer than FIVE occasions this World Cup. Who’s to blame?

The beginning of a national conversation sparks a genius solution to the problem of our time. Gob, Blue, Family, Drunk, Quiet Room, Silent. These sectional divides are required at the MCG to save footy fans from themselves (and the AFL Gestapo).

Professional players are becoming problematic punters and it’s a wise idea for their bets to become a matter of public record. It’s this level of access which fans demand.

Why Virat Kohli is a no-good big-noter whose help Steve Smith could do without, thank you very much.

Perhaps the HMAS Arunta, currently moored in the Thames, could ferry the Matildas through the Bosphorus on an inspirational history lesson.

Loose Boots in the NRL are the target of a fresh crackdown as the authorities tackle the big issues first. Although, are loose boots an issue if you’re legless? Ask Tolu Latu.

Bat in the rain and bet on the result, you bald-headed flogs.

Click PLAY to hear the episode: