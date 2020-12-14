3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Caulfield South family ‘at a..

Caulfield South family ‘at a loss what to do’ as ‘scary’ halfway house incidents escalate

8 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for Caulfield South family ‘at a loss what to do’ as ‘scary’ halfway house incidents escalate

A Caulfield South family are “at a loss what to do” over escalating violence at a neighbouring short-stay property aimed at helping the vulnerable to get back on their feet.

Monique says violence and “scary” incidents at the halfway house have become much more frequent since COVID-19 hit, and she fears for the safety of her family.

“The residents change weekly, if not daily, and over the last six months, I think, during COVID, there has been a greater turnover of residents,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“There’s conflicts between the residents. We’ve had people knock on our door … because they’re scared for their lives.

“They’ve thrown a brick through windows … We had a resident that had a crossbow. We’ve had fires lit in the backyard.”

Monique calls police at least once a week about incidents at the halfway house, but says there’s nothing they can do.

“The council won’t listen, they just keep telling us it’s a police matter. The police say they can’t do anything, it’s a council matter,” she said.

“I commend the program, I think it’s fantastic, but I’ve gotten to the point where I’m concerned to leave my children at home.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332