CBD gas leak likely to take hours to fix

UPDATE: Fire crews have capped off the Crossley Street gas leak, but traffic is Little Bourke Street is expected to remain closed between Spring Street and Exhibition Street for another couple of hours.

Emergency services are attending a gas leak in Crossley Street in the CBD, which began at 10.14am.

Fire crews are working on a ruptured gas pipe which was damaged by maintenance crews this morning. They are expected to remain on site for another two to three hours.

Nearby buildings have been advised to switch off their air conditioning units.

Little Bourke Street has been closed to traffic between Spring Street and Exhibition Street while the gas leak is dealt with.