CBD intersection flooded: Long delays expected all day

One of Melbourne’s busiest intersections resembles a lake after a water main burst in the CBD this morning.

Victoria Street is closed in both directions between Elizabeth St and Swanston Street while emergency services mop up the mess.

“I think we need to be prepared for Victoria Street to be closed for the majority of the day,” VicRoads spokesperson Chris Miller told 3AW Mornings.

“The surrounding buildings will need to be drained … and I’d suggest there’ll be road damage as well.”

Motorists should use Lonsdale Street or Queensberry Street to avoid the closure.

Victoria Street, Melbourne is closed both directions between Elizabeth Street and Swanston Street due to a burst water main. Emergency crews are on site directing traffic. Allow plenty of extra time through the area. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/ivxBRGWF0f — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) July 10, 2019