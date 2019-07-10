3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • CBD intersection flooded: Long delays..

CBD intersection flooded: Long delays expected all day

3 hours ago
3AW Mornings

One of Melbourne’s busiest intersections resembles a lake after a water main burst in the CBD this morning.

Victoria Street is closed in both directions between Elizabeth St and Swanston Street while emergency services mop up the mess.

“I think we need to be prepared for Victoria Street to be closed for the majority of the day,” VicRoads spokesperson Chris Miller told 3AW Mornings.

“The surrounding buildings will need to be drained … and I’d suggest there’ll be road damage as well.”

Motorists should use Lonsdale Street or Queensberry Street to avoid the closure.

Click PLAY to hear more from Chris Miller

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332