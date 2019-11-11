CBD intersections come to a standstill for Remembrance Day

Some of Melbourne’s busiest intersections came to a standstill this morning to commemorate Australia’s servicemen and women.

At 11am, police stopped traffic at several intersections, and bugle players stepped out into the intersection to play The Last Post.

3AW’s Tom Elliott said it’s the first time he’s seen it happen, but it turns out the tradition has been happening for more than two decades.

RSL Victoria State President, Dr Robert Webster, said the RSL coordinates the intersection closures throughout the city.

“We aim to do at least 12,” he said.

“Last year we didn’t do it at the intersections because it was a weekend.”

The Last Post : Flinders Street Station : Lest we forget @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/IOlovoh25c — Donna Demaio (@donnademaio) November 11, 2019

Dr Webster said finding enough bugle players is always a challenge on Remembrance Day.

“A number of years ago the Vietnam veterans did a service at the same time … 98 of them, and it was quite hard to get 98 buglers across the state of Victoria! We used municipal bands, we used school bands, the Salvation Army,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.