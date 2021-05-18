CBD trader vents frustration over proposed site for drug-injecting room

CBD traders say they weren’t consulted about the prospect of Melbourne’s second supervised drug-injecting facility being built right near Flinders Street Station.

Theo Roussos runs The Quarter café on Degraves Street and Tom Elliott it would be just another blow for his business, already reeling from the financial impacts of COVID-19 and disruption caused by the construction of the Metro Rail Tunnel.

“It comes as a massive surprise to us,” he said.

“We can’t believe it.

“We’ve gone through the whole COVID crisis, the Metro Tunnel crisis and now we are going to be faced with something like that.”

He said the establishment of such a facility would make the area a “no-go zone” for customers.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain why

Picture by Getty iStock