3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • CCTV captures arsonist setting an..

CCTV captures arsonist setting an Armadale cafe alight

1 hour ago
3AW News

Police are hunting for a man who forced his way into an Armadale cafe earlier this month, armed with a gas cylinder and a jerry can of accelerant, and lit a fire.

The man broke into the back door of the Matilda Cafe on High Street at about 11.45pm on Sunday May 17.

Once inside he tried to break into a safe and cash register before leaving empty handed.

He returned a short time later with the gas cylinder and jerry can, and poured the liquid from the jerry can throughout the cafe, before setting it alight.

The suspicious blaze caused significant damage to the building.

Nearby residents told police they heard a loud bang before the fire was discovered at about 1am.

The offender is described as having a solid build, aged in his 30s and has a beard.

Press PLAY below to watch the CCTV footage released by police.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or anyone who was in the vicinity of the Matilda Cafe at the time of the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332