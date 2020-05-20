Latest COVID-19 figures: School construction site shut down after worker tests positive

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A worker at a construction site at an elite Melbourne school has tested positive to coronavirus.

The subcontractor at St Leonard’s College was one of eight Victorians who tested positive to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

One earlier COVID-19 case has been added to an interstate tally today, so Victoria’s case tally stands at 1580.

One of today’s new cases has been linked to the Cedar Meats cluster and two are healthcare workers at Kyabram Dictrict Health Services. The other four new cases remain under investigation.

The Rumour File this morning heard a worker at a school construction site had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Parents of students St Leonard’s College in Brighton East have today been sent an email informing them a subcontractor working at the school has tested positive.

The worker has not been on site since last Tuesday, and also underwent COVID-19 testing that day as part of the testing blitz.

The worker received a positive test result yesterday.

Parents of students at the school have been reassured there is no risk to students who have been on campus in recent weeks.

In a statement, CEO of ADCO Constructions, which manages the worksite, Neil Harding, said the worker was asymptomatic at the time of testing.

The school construction site has been closed temporarily for sanitisation. Work is expected to resume tomorrow.

The health department is in the process of identifying close contacts of the worker.

(Image: Google Maps)