CCTV captures car spinning over busy road and mowing down tree in Melbourne’s west

CCTV has captured the moment a speeding car did a 180 degree turn and ran over a tree in Melbourne’s west last night.

Tom Elliott was told the silver Holden Commodore wagon crossed Mickleham Road in Tullamarine about 8pm, almost spinning out of control and mowing down a tree before taking off.

3AW listener Jan told Tom Elliott he went to check the cameras at the back of his house after hearing a loud revving noise.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching,” he said.

“A car, at huge speeds, enters the intersection, did a full 180 degree spin onto the median strip, facing the wrong way, it revs again and takes down a 15m tree.

“Before driving off, with smoke blazing from both tyres down to the rim.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening just outside my place.”

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au