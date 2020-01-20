CCTV: Southbank stalker pounces in ‘absolutely terrifying’ attack

A man who followed a woman to her Southbank apartment and tried to abduct her remains on the run.

The attacker is believed to have stalked the woman, 23, for about two blocks early on Saturday morning before striking.

Can you help? Click PLAY to watch new CCTV of the wanted man

The victim first became aware of the man when he entered the lift to her Southbank apartment.

When she stepped out at her floor and walked to her apartment, the man grabbed her from behind and covered her nose and mouth with one hand while holding her waist with the other.

He tried to pull her away but she managed to open her apartment door, at which points her housemates run to help.

The man fled the scene after the attack, which police called “absolutely terrifying” to Ross and John on 3AW this morning.

Three days on, police have released CCTV footage of a suspect.

The man is described as being aged in his 20s, thin build, brown eyes, dark eyebrows and clean shaven.

He was wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans, black runners with white edges and a black cap with a white logo.

